Janhvi poses with ’best team ever’ after wrapping up ‘Sunny Sanskari…’ schedule in Udaipur

Mumbai, Sep 24 Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor posed for a picture with her “best team ever” featuring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul after wrapping up the shoot schedule for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

Janhvi took to Instagram stories, where she reshared a post by Maniesh.

In the picture the cast members are seen smiling at the camera as they posed for the selfie and Maniesh had captioned it: "And that’s a schedule wrap for udaipur!!!”

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Janhvi captioned the post: “Best team ever.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is written and helmed by “Dhadak” maker Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Earlier this month, Varun posted a selfie with the art team of his upcoming romantic-comedy ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the “Baby John” star shared a fun-filled selfie with his ensemble art team members while enjoying the pool.

Varun also captioned his joyful moments with the boys as, “With the art team of #SSKTK. The people who are always on their feet to make our film look amazing”.

Recently, Janhvi treated her co-star Rohit with pasta and quipped it to be of "zero kilocalories."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rohit shared a video. He captioned the clip as “Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor, who fed me the best pasta I’ve had in months and claims it was zero Kcals…Utterly delusional but worth the damage!!”

Janhvi, too, shared the same video on her Instagram Stories.

