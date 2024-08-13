Janhvi visits Tirupati temple on mother Sridevi's birth anniversary with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 13 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday visited the well-known hilltop temple devoted to Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh Tirupati, to offer prayers on her mother and legendary actress Sridevi's birth anniversary.

She was accompanied by her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

This morning Janhvi as has been her annual ritual visited the Lord Balaji temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary.

She looked simple and elegant dressed in a yellow traditional attire as she arrived for the darshan.

Janhvi paired the saree with a turquoise blouse with golden prints and a yellow border and completed her look with golden earrings, a necklace, and a waist bracelet.

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her visit and penned a short message. She also posted a few throwback pictures of herself with Sridevi.

In the throwback picture, Sridevi is seen wrapping her arms around her daughter's shoulders.

Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I love you."

The Tirupati temple is devoted to Venkateswara, a manifestation of Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kal Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Meanwhile, Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963. She's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among others. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

