Jani Master Arrested: Aaj ki Raat’ Choreographer from Stree 2 Held in Sexual Assault Case

Celebrity choreographer Jani Master was arrested by Telangana's Cyberabad police in Goa on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a junior female choreographer. The Special Operation Team (SOT) apprehended him at a lodge and will transport him back to Hyderabad. Initially, he will be taken to Narsingi Police Station, where a case was filed based on a complaint from his assistant. Following his statement, police will present him in court in the Rangareddy district.

He was arrested following accusations of sexual harrasment case by a 21-year-old woman. She claims the harassment spanned several years, beginning when she was a minor. Jain Master received the national award for best choreography for Thiruchitrambalam. Actor Jhansi, the Chairperson of the Chamber's panel investigating the allegations, stated that the charges of rape and criminal intimidation could lead to action under the strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI has now confirmed that a case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. Two years after meeting her, he offered her a job as an assistant choreographer, which she accepted. According to her claims, the sexual assaults happened after this, including an incident at a hotel in Mumbai where they were staying for a show with two other male dancers.

The woman has also accused the national award winner of threatening her with violence if she reported the matter and mentally harassing her during photoshoots and rehearsals. She further alleged that he pressured her to convert and 'marry' him, even though he was already married. On one occasion, she claimed that both he and his wife entered her room and slapped her.

Jani Master has choreographed in a number of Bollywood movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Stree 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In Stree 2, he choreographed “Aaj ki Raat", featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.