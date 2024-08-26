Janmashtami: Bhagyashree takes mother-in-law to watch ‘Rajadhiraaj’

Mumbai, Aug 26 Actress Bhagyashree, who was last seen in ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, took her mother-in-law to watch the stage play ‘Rajadhiraaj’ in Mumbai.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures and videos from the event. Her posts amid Janmashtami fits perfectly well into the festival theme that the city is drenched in.

The stage musical, which is being held in the BKC area of Mumbai, chronicles the ascent of Lord Krishna as the invincible king of Dwarka, the revered Rajadhiraj, and offers a profound exploration of his divine journey.

The actress penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Took my mom-in-law to see #rajadhiraj and was mesmerised. What a spectacular experience.....a visual delight for the young and old. Kudos to @bhoominathwani and Dhanrajnatwani for creating this masterpiece. We need more of this for the world to know the abundance of art and culture in India. #Rajadhiraj we will open the vision of the world with the plethora of stories from Puranas, Mythology, and Indian folklore. #incredibleindia #krishna #janmashtami #krishnakrishna #storiestobetold”.

The musical has been penned by Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi, and is directed by Indian film personality Shruti Sharma. The soundtrack is composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, and features stunning costumes designed by Neeta Lulla.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree, who is also the mother of actor Abhimanyu Dassani, was last seen in the film ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ in which she essayed the role of school principal, who covers up the death of the titular character after the latter’s video of enjoying a few drinks at a pub goes viral.

Bhagyashree made debut with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in which she starred alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Recently, the film was re-released in theatres.

