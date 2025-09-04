Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan To Make Her Punjabi Film Debut With Shera! Obliges Fans With Autographs on First Day of Shoot

Sonal Chauhan is gearing up to make her Punjabi debut with ‘Shera’, an intense action family drama also starring Parmish Verma. The film has entered its initial stages of production, with filming now underway. The Jannat actress was spotted on the first day of her shoot, surrounded by a sea of her fans. In a video going viral over the internet, fans are seen flocking towards Sonal to click selfies and get her autograph. To this, Sonal won their heart by obliging them with the same.

Shera will see Sonal Chauhan and Parmish Verma for the first time, and the audiences are excited to see what they have in store with this action-packed drama. Having starred in Bollywood, and South film spaces, Sonal is sure to add gravitas to her pan-India appeal with Shera.

Shera will showcase Parmish Verma in a never-seen-before avatar, and fans are curious to know Sonal’s outing in Shera - whether it’ll be intense, romantic, or something entirely out of the box! Directed by Savio Sanddhu, Shera is sparking buzz among the audiences for its plot and character arcs