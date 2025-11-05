Jannat Zubair slams beauty apps; fans laud her maturity

Mumbai, Nov 5 Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, who hosted a podcast show, recently had television star Jannat Zubair gracing her show. Both the actresses were seen indulging in some mature conversation.

Soha, tapping into the subject of the digital world, asked Jannat which app she wished never existed, to which Jannat had a very mature answer. Jannat, calling it a tough choice, said, “Random beauty filter apps. They just set such unrealistic beauty standards, especially for the younger audience.” She added, “A little fun is okay, like if a pimple pops up in a picture, you remove it. You do a normal smoothening of the skin just to make it more clear a little bit, etc. All these things are okay, but you can't like completely change your face.”

Sharing examples, Zubair said, “I have met people; they look so different in the pictures, and then when you see them, you are shocked. “The apps – they will change your lips and your eyes; they'll give you some dimples, they will give you a good jawline and cheekbones, and they will slim your waist and all of that, and it's scary,” she elaborated.

Fans were quick enough to laud the actress' maturity and thought process at such a young age, and took Soha further asked about the pressure the actress reels with a humongous fan following on social media at such a young age. “With 50 million following you doing what you do, would it be safe to say that you sometimes feel the pressure (0:42) of having to create content?”

To this Jannat had a clear answer reflecting her clarity of thoughts. “I never treat social media like a strategy. I will post when I feel like posting.” She elaborated, “There have been days when I have gone 10 days without posting on social media. I just feel like, why is this happening? Or why am I put in this situation where I have to feel this way? Why am I made to feel this way? Why are you trolling my parents, my entire family, my career, and my profession? - that sense is always there, but never self-doubt that ‘Oh, I think I'm not good enough.’”

Talking about Jannat Zubair, the actress has carved a special place for herself as one of the most successful television and social media personalities. She kickstarted her career as a child actor in the show Phulwa and then went on to shine in shows like "Tu Aashiqui" and also made her mark in films and music videos.

The actress boasts around more than 50 million followers on Instagram and and is one of the most followed young stars on social media, leaving behind Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

