Jannat Zubair turns entrepreneur, says ‘both brands reflect my belief in individuality’

Mumbai, Jan 17 Actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair has turned entrepreneur as she has launched two labels. She said that both brands reflect her belief in individuality and commitment to creating something meaningful that resonates with people.

Reflecting on her journey, Jannat shared: “My brands, Nayaab and Jzee, are deeply personal to me. With Nayaab, I wanted to redefine modest fashion, proving that elegance and style can coexist with cultural values.”

“On the other hand, Jzee gave me the opportunity to make stylish and affordable jewelry accessible to everyone. Both brands reflect my belief in individuality and my commitment to creating something meaningful that resonates with people.”

The actress and social media sensation was last seen on the first season of the show “Laughter Chef Fun Limited”, where she was seen alongside names such as Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and Reem Shaikh. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and is judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The show is all set to have its second season from January 25. It will have some new faces such as Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth, along with some familiar faces such as Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek and Rahul Vaidya.

She started her journey in acting in 2008 with “Chand Ke Paar Chalo”. She then featured in shows such as “Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora”, “Phulwa”, “Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap” and “Tu Aashiqui”.

She was then seen in the stunt-based show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,” where she finished in fourth place.

She made her Punjabi film debut with “Kulche Chole” alongside Dilraj Grewal. The actress featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Last year, Jannat had expressed her desire for the 'iconic' show 'Phulwa', which was set against the backdrop of the Chambal forest near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, to return to the small screen.

Jannat told IANS: “Why not? These shows are iconic. People even today talk about ‘Balika Vadhu', ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado', and ‘Phulwa’ after so many years.”

The show was loosely based on the life of Phoolan Devi. The story revolves around a village girl living in a bandit-infested part of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor