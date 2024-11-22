Japanese girl group, XG to make Coachella debut in April next year

Mumbai, Nov 21 *The South Korea based Japanese girl group, XG is set to perform at the upcoming edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025.

This marks the debut of the girl group at the festival. The festival is held in the Coachella Valley desert in Indio, California, and will take place over two weekends, from April 11 to April 13 and April 18 to April 20. XG will perform on April 13 and 20, standing out as the only Japanese artists in the lineup.

This year’s headliners at the festival include Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion. XG is listed on the second tier of the lineup—just below the headliners—a first for Japanese female artists, highlighting the buzz around their appearance. XG, which consists of seven members, JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA, debuted in March 2022 with their single Tippy Toes.

Since then, they’ve made waves globally, becoming the first Japanese artists to top the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter chart and appearing on the cover of Billboard magazine as the first Japanese girl group to do so.

They’ve also performed at major festivals like Head In The Clouds. In 2024, XG launched their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR: The first HOWL", performing in roughly 30 cities worldwide. The tour has drawn 120,000 fans across Asia and 50,000 in North America.

Currently, they’re performing in six European cities, including Manchester, London, Berlin, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam. Last year, the group made its debut at the Singapore’s music festival as they performed on the Padang Stage of the Fomula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023.

A total of 139 artistes, including Post Malone, Robbie Williams, and Culture Club, performed at this festival, with XG also lighting up the stage as part of the music company 88rising’s main stage lineup. The K-pop group proved to be a strong act, and as such delivered a grand performance.

