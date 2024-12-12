Jared Leto to join Al Pacino, Jessica Chastain, and more in thriller 'Assassination'

Washington [US], December 12 : Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is in final negotiations to join the ensemble cast of 'Assassination', a highly anticipated thriller directed by Barry Levinson.

The film, based on the assassination of President John F Kennedy, has already attracted major stars including Al Pacino, Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, and Bryan Cranston, as per Deadline.

Leto's involvement in the project is nearing completion, though his deal has not been officially closed yet, according to reports obtained by Deadline.

'The Dallas Buyers Club' star will join the team in this gripping murder mystery, co-scripted by David Mamet and written alongside Levinson and Sam Bromell.

'Assassination' centres on Dorothy Kilgallen, an influential female crime reporter portrayed by Chastain, who grows suspicious that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone in the killing of JFK.

Using her public stature and investigative skills, Kilgallen embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the real assassin, a pursuit that pits her against powerful forces such as the CIA, FBI, and mafia bosseseach of whom is eager to silence her and prevent the truth from coming out.

The film is produced by Corey Large and Jason Sosnoff, with Large also handling the financing.

Executive producers include John Burnham, Bernie Gewissler, Pia Patatian, and Jordan Nott. Patatian, formerly of Arclight, is handling the global distribution rights through her new company, Cloud 9, which launched the project at the American Film Market (AFM) last month, as per Deadline.

Filming for 'Assassination' is set to begin in Boston in early 2025.

