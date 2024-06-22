Jared Padalecki confirms return to Eric Kripke's 'The Boys' for final season

Washington [US], June 22 : Actor Jared Padalecki has enthusiastically accepted the invitation from Eric Kripke to join the cast of Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed series 'The Boys' for its fifth and final season, marking a reunion between the actor and the creator of 'Supernatural.'

In a recent interview with Deadline, Padalecki expressed his eagerness to collaborate once again with Kripke on a project he deeply cares about.

Responding to the question about joining 'The Boys,' Padalecki promptly affirmed, "The answer is yes."

"We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today," Padalecki disclosed. "I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever."

Padalecki, who bids farewell to his role in the CW series 'Walker' next week following its abrupt cancellation in May, emphasized his admiration for Kripke's creative vision and their longstanding professional relationship nurtured during their time on 'Supernatural.'

"I mean, he created 'Supernatural.' He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with," Padalecki reflected in the interview with Deadline.

"I adore him. I adore his humour. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can't wait," he added.

While 'The Boys' season 5 isn't scheduled to film until next year, Padalecki assured that he is ready and eager to jump back into Kripke's world whenever the call comes.

Padalecki's potential involvement in 'The Boys' also raises hopes for a reunion with his 'Supernatural' co-star Jensen Ackles, who portrayed Soldier Boy in season 3 of the series and made appearances in the spinoff 'Gen V.'

Ackles' character hasn't appeared in season 4 of 'The Boys' yet, but fans speculate about the possibility of a crossover reunion.

