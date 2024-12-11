Jasleen Royal is the special guest at Coldplay's India tour

Mumbai, Dec 11 Music composer-singer Jasleen Royal, who is known for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Love You Zindagi', ‘Heeriye’, 'Ranjha', and ‘Sahiba’, is set to join the British rock band Coldplay as a guest during the India leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’.

Jasleen will be performing alongside Coldplay at the following venues on January 18, January 19, and January 21, 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

She will also perform alongside the band on January 25, and January 26, 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Talking about the same, Jasleen Royal said in a statement, "I am thrilled and honored to be sharing the stage with Coldplay. Their music has been a huge inspiration to me, and I can't wait to perform for our incredible fans in India”.

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Jasleen Royal and Coldplay come together to create magic on stage. This collaboration is set to be a musical extravaganza, blending the best of Indian and international music.

With her songs dominating global charts and back-to-back hits, Jasleen is set to captivate audiences alongside Coldplay.

The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’.

The India leg of the band’s world tour follows the sellout success of the band’s summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new shows in the UK.

This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

