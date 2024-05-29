Jasleen Royal makes pop music debut with new single 'Assi Sajna'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Singer, and songwriter Jasleen Royal on Wednesday, unveiled her new single, 'Assi Sajna.'

The song, which is available on all major streaming platforms, marks Jasleen's debut in the pop music genre.

Set against Bangkok's vibrant backdrop, the video shows Jasleen exploring local treasures and walking through bustling streets on a solo trip, capturing her journey of self-discovery and renewal.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Jasleen announced the release of her new song with a caption that read, "Here's one for everyone with a little bit of wanderlust and love in their hearts! Assi Sajna is OUT NOW Link in Bio."

Presented by Warner Music India, 'Assi Sajna' is produced, sung, and composed by Jasleen.

Directed by Sharic Sequeria, the song features lyrics by Aditya Sharma.

Expressing her excitement about her pop debut, Jasleen Royal said, "This song is extremely close to my heart. Love is one of the most beautiful feelings in this world, and this track is about celebrating the rollercoaster journey of life and everything that comes along the way. I feel the song will resonate with the audiences, and I hope that people will express their support through their love and wishes just like they always have."

Jasleen is well-known for songs like 'Nit Nit' and' 'Sang Rahiyo.' She's made a name for herself in music, showing off her skills as a composer, singer, and songwriter.

