'All Is Past Now': Jasmin Bhasin Reacts To Being Called 'Dumbest Contestant' of The Traitors After Losing Show

Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Jasmin Bhasin who was a part of Prime 'The traitors' lost the show during finale round. Post eviction she got trolled for her performance on show. Netizen said she was one of the dumb and brainless person on show. Jasmin took social media and reacted to the troller. She also opened up about her journey in the show .

Jasmin on her official Instagram posted an message saying that today mark the end of my journey on The Traitors show. She expressed that her experience during entire show was incredible and have got to learn about many things. In her post she says, "Today marks the end of my journey on The Traitors show. What an incredible experience it has been! I've learned so much, faced new challenges, and grown in ways I never imagined."

Giving reply to the trollers Jasmin said, "Thank you all for the love, support, hate, and even the trolls every bit has made this journey special. Sending love and good vibes to everyone. No matter what's said or done, it's all in the past now - it's finished and dusted," she concluded her note.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the winning moment on “The Traitors,” revealing how Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther cracked the show’s biggest question in the finale.

Also Read: "No matter what I do", Uorfi Javed Responds to Online Hate comments Amid The Traitors Win (See Post)

According to the host, their sharp observation and timely decision-making played a key role in their victory. KJo, who led the season with his signature wit and charm, shared that the show was everything he hoped it would be—explosive, emotional, totally unpredictable, and entertaining.