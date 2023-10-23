Jasmin Bhasin, Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal begin shooting for 'Carry on Jattiye'

London [UK], October 23 : Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal are all set to come up with a film titled 'Carry on Jattiye'.

The film went on floors in London.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmin shared the update.

"Carry On Jatta franchise is back with a new twist

Panorama Studios & Humble Motion Pictures Presentation "Carry On Jattiye" Shoot begins in London ," she wrote.

She also shared pictures with the team. Take a look '

The update has left fans excited.

"Wow... this film looks interesting," a social media user commented.

"Talented actors together in a film. It will be a blockbuster," another one wrote.

"Wish you luck," a fan commented.

Details about the film's plot are under wraps, but it will be aligned with the comedy flavour of the franchise.

'Carry on Jattiye' will be produced by Panorama Studios and Humble Motion Pictures. It will be directed by Smeep Kang.

Jaswinder Bhalla and Nirmal Rishi are also a part of the upcoming Punjabi film.

