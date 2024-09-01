Jasmine Bhasin feasts on hearty Punjabi spread in Canada

Mumbai, Sep 1 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently in Canada for the promotion of her upcoming Punjabi film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is seen relishing a Punjabi meal with her co-stars Gippy Grewal and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

The video was uploaded by Gippy, who has 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

In the video, we can see the team of the movie enjoying a full-fledged home-cooked Punjabi meal, which includes butter naan, shahi paneer, dal makhani, salad and gulab jamun.

The clip shows Jasmine wearing a baby pink coloured ethnic suit, and she looks stunning.

Meanwhile, Jasmine had recently recovered from corneal damage.

Bhasin had started her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film 'Vaanam'. She has then starred in South Indian films like 'Beware of Dogs', 'Veta', and 'Ladies & Gentlemen'.

Jasmine has done Punjabi films like 'Honeymoon', and 'Warning 2'. She has also featured in shows like 'Tashan-e-Ishq', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Jab We Matched'.

‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ revolves around the lives and struggles of the cast, showing the burdens they carry.

The narrative exemplifies the importance of offering Ardaas, demonstrating how this act of devotion can provide solutions and solace for many of life's challenges. The film is written and directed by Gippy.

It also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghveer Boli. 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is produced by Gippy, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija.

It will hit theatres on September 13.

On the personal front, Jasmine is in a romantic relationship with Aly Goni. They had met during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', and the duo began dating each other after appearing in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor