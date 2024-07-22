Jasmine Bhasin finds new pair of eyes, writes soulful note for Aly Goni

Mumbai, July 22 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who recently suffered corneal damage due to a mishap with her contact lenses, shared on Monday how her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, supported her through the ordeal, becoming her "eyes" and helping her forget the excruciating pain.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Delhi on July 17 while Jasmine was in the national capital for an event.

As she was preparing for the event, a mishap with her contact lenses affected her vision.

Despite the pain, Jasmine attended the programme wearing sunglasses throughout.

The 'Naagin 4' actress has now shared a love-filled montage video with Aly, showcasing unseen moments from their vacations and photoshoots.

Jasmine captioned the post: "Last few days were extremely difficult, feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision. Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes, trying to make me smile and forget pain, and reciting duas for me every minute."

Aly also took to his Instagram stories and shared a snap of his lady love, Jasmine, from the doctor's clinic, showing her getting her eyes tested.

Jasmine and Aly met during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. However, they began dating each other after appearing in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'.

The actress started her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film 'Vaanam'. She has since starred in South Indian films like 'Beware of Dogs', 'Veta', and 'Ladies & Gentlemen'.

Jasmine has also acted in Punjabi films such as 'Honeymoon' and 'Warning 2'. Her television credits include shows like 'Tashan-e-Ishq', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Jab We Matched'.

Meanwhile, Aly is currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'.

