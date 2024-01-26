Jasmine Bhasin indulges in mouthwatering Punjab ‘naashta’

Mumbai, Jan 26 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently in Punjab for the shooting of her upcoming movie 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di', on Friday shared a yummy glimpse of her ‘naashta’, which includes ‘chaa, pinni, and anada paratha’.

‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' marks Jasmine’s fourth film in the Punjabi film industry after her debut 'Honeymoon'.

The third chapter in the 'Ardaas' series, will feature Jasmine as Bani.

Taking to Instagram stories, Jasmine, who enjoys 8.4 million followers on the social media, dropped a no-makeup selfie.

In the picture, she is wearing a yellow sweatshirt, her hair is open, while she is sitting in a car.

The ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ fame actress is flaunting her natural glow.

The click is captioned as: “#nomakeupselfie #nofilterneeded”.

The other picture gives a sneak peek into Jasmine’s breakfast in Punjab.

The photo shows a spread of chaa, pinni, and anada paratha, kept in her vanity. There is also a fun glimpse of ‘magic pops’.

The picture is captioned as: “naashta when in Punjab”.

Meanwhile, Jasmine is also gearing up for her upcoming release 'Warning 2' with Gippy Grewal on February 2.

She also has 'Carry on Jattiye' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor