Jasmine Bhasin pens a beautiful birthday wish for BF Aly Goni’s sister: “You are my soul sister”

Mumbai Sep 8 Television super couple Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of TV's beloved pairs. The actress who shares a very close bond with Aly’s family recently took to her social media account to share a beautiful birthday wish for his sister, Ilham.

Sharing an adorable picture featuring the two, Jasmine penned, “Happy birthday @ilhamgoni We weren’t born as sisters, but I swear, you’re my soul sister in every way that matters. You make my life so much easier just by being you, understanding me without a word, always there with your love and support. You inspire me every day with the way you juggle all the roles so perfectly. I wish only health and happiness for you because you truly deserve it. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my life; your heart is pure magic, and I hope the world sees that too. Love you always!”

For the uninitiated, Jasmine and Aly, who have been dating for over 5 years now, have now opted for a live-in relationship. The couple took to their YouTube channel to share their life update through their vlog. Jasmine and Aly had always been great friends and never realised their love for each other until they participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 15. It was during their stay in the Bigg Boss house when the two realised their feelings for each other. It so happened when Jasmine was evicted from the show, Aly was seen breaking down extremely hard, and that was when not just the viewers but they themselves realised their love for each other.

Jasmine shares a very close bond with Aly's family. The Gonis too shower a lot of love and affection over Jasmine in return. She always is made an integral part of any festival or occasion in the family. Aly and Jasmine, who are doing extremely well on their professional front, have moved into their new 6 BHK house in the heart of Mumbai.

