Jasmine Bhasin updates fans on eye infection recovery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Actor Jasmine Bhasin, who recently had a major eye issue after wearing lenses for an event, has updated her fans about her recovery.

Jasmine took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of herself wearing big sunglasses.

Along with the picture, she added a caption that read, "Better now, recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings."

Jasmine is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq (2015-16) and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-18). She has also competed in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, and Bigg Boss 14.

In 2022, Jasmine made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Honeymoon, starring alongside Gippy Grewal.

She will next appear in 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di.'

Earlier in June, the makers of the film released the teaser for the highly awaited third instalment of the heartwarming family drama.

The film also stars Gippy Grewal and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi.

The one-minute and 13-second teaser shows an ensemble cast coming together to offer Ardaas, a heartfelt prayer. It provides a glimpse into the characters' lives and struggles, highlighting the burdens they carry. The film demonstrates how the act of Ardaas can offer solutions and comfort in life's challenges.

'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is produced by Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 13.

