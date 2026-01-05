Jasmine Sandlas: I am the most alive when I’m on stage

Mumbai, Jan 5 Singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is currently basking on the success of her hit song “Shararat” from the blockbuster “Dhurandhar”, has shared a note capturing the rush and vulnerability she feels moments before stepping on stage, calling live performances her greatest high.

Sandlas took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself as she stepped onto the stage dressed in a pink lehenga to perform. She also revealed that just a minute before a show, her vision turns blurry, her heart races and her hands tremble as she holds the microphone.

“1 minute before I step on the stage, my vision gets blurry, my heart is pounding, my hands tremble when I grab the mic,” she wrote as the caption.

Despite the nerves, she said it is her fans who give her life and make every performance worth it.

She added: “My fans give me life. I am the most alive when I’m on stage. It’s my only drug. At the end of the show, I have to ask my team, What happened ? Did we do good ? Was I singing on key ? What a life. Waheguru.”

Her latest song “Shararat” is picturized on actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, featuring them as dancers at a wedding celebration sequence in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The first installment of a two-part film series, it depicts an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld in Pakistan.

The plot loosely joins several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events revolving around Operation Lyari.

Talking about Jasmine, her first song, "Muskan" in 2008 became a hit. In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Kick.

Her latest hits are "Taras" for the movie Munjya 2024 and "Nasha" for Raid-2 2025. She also received several awards, including the "Most Popular Song of the Year 2016". She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

