Jason Bateman to direct Tom Holland in John Grisham's 'The Partner'

Washington DC [US], October 5 : Actor-filmmaker Jason Bateman is all set to step behind the camera yet again, this time for 'The Partner', a legal thriller based on John Grisham's bestselling 1997 novel, as per Variety.

Actor Tom Holland is in talks to play the lead role in the film.

According to the publication, the story follows a young lawyer at a high-end law firm who fakes his own death and disappears with $90 million belonging to a shady client. A tense game of survival, secrets, and betrayal follows a classic Grisham setup that mixes courtroom drama with fast-paced suspense.

Grisham's books have long been Hollywood favourites, inspiring several successful films over the years, such as The Firm, A Time to Kill, and The Pelican Brief. Now, with The Partner, his work returns to the big screen for a new generation.

Bateman, known for his acting and directing skills, has previously directed Bad Words and The Family Fang and won an Emmy for directing Ozark. He was recently seen alongside Jude Law in Netflix's thriller series Black Rabbit, where he also directed two episodes.

Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel films, will also serve as one of the producers on The Partner, along with his brother Harry Holland and Will South under their banner, Billy 17. Jason Bateman will executive produce the project alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. John Grisham himself will also be among the executive producers.

The movie is being developed at Universal Pictures, with production executives Ryan Jones and Jacqueline Garell overseeing the project for the studio.

