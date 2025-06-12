Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie to receive Raindance Film Festival Icon Award

Washington [US], June 12 : British stars Jason Isaacs and Celia Imrie will be presented with this year's Raindance Icon Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actors will be honoured at the film festival's opening gala on June 18, with the world premiere of Christopher M. Anthony's debut feature Heavyweight set to screen.

Golden Globe-nominated Isaacs is best known for his recent starring role as troubled financier Timothy Ratliff in the third season of The White Lotus. His comedy credits include The Death of Stalin, Friends With Money, and Sex Education. He has also appeared in Peter Pan, Hotel Mumbai, The Great, and The Patriot. Audiences will know him as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. Isaacs stars opposite Gillian Anderson in The Salt Path, which was released in U.K. theaters last month.

"Raindance has always championed people making films who believe in the power of stories, and who are telling them with few resources other than imagination and determination," Isaacs said about receiving the award. "Those are my people and those are my stories, so I'm thrilled to be receiving their Icon Award (even if I still feel like I'm just getting started)," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Imrie is an Olivier and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress who is next set to headline The Thursday Murder Club alongside Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley. Her film credits include The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Bridget Jones's Diary and Netflix series The Diplomat.

"What an absolute thrill to be accepting the honour of this year's Raindance Icon Award," said Imrie. "I adore films and the Raindance Festival gives fabulous chances to new and international writers and directors. Keeping fresh our ever-lasting passion for cinema. I also love dancing, especially in the rain."

Raindance founder Elliot Grove said, "As part of the 33rd Raindance, it's an honour for us to celebrate this year's Raindance Icon Award recipients. Both are the epitome of our industry with careers that include iconic film and television roles and both remain champions of independent cinema here in the U.K. and internationally. Celia Imrie graced Raindance's jury in 2017 and Jason Isaacs co- stars in this year's opening film Heavyweight. We are proud to recognise and honour their achievements with this award," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Heavyweight, co-starring Isaacs, Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy), Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders), Jamie Bamber, Sienna Guillory, Blake Harrison, and Joplin Sibtain, follows wildcard boxing challenger 'Diamond' Derek Douglas as he enters a title bout he thinks he can win.

Previous Raindance Icon Award recipients include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Winterbottom, David Yates, Vanessa Redgrave, Jonathan Pryce, Gemma Arterton, Michael Caine, Sally Hawkins, Jude Law, Olivia Colman, Terry Gilliam, Guy Richie and Ken Loach, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Raindance Film Festival runs June 18-27.

