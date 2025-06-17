Jason Isaacs on receiving equal pay as 'White Lotus' co-stars

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Veteran actor Jason Isaacs recently revealed that every cast member on 'The White Lotus' Season 3 made USD 40,000 an episode, bringing their total pay for the series to around USD 320,000 each.

Jason opened up on receiving equal pays as his co-stars in an interview with Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"I didn't know that was public knowledge. That's absolutely true," he admitted. "Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do putting on makeup and funny voices and just upsets the public. But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part."

When asked if he minded being paid the same as some of his fellow White Lotus co-stars who have shorter acting resumes, such as Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood, Isaacs responded, "I never work for money."

"I mean, I've done all right," he added about his financial status. "People will think I have huge stockpiles of money but sadly, what I've done rather immaturely is expand my outgoings to match my incomings and pretty much spent everything I've earned over the years."

The White Lotus season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025.

