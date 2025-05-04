Jason Isaacs pokes fun at 'The White Lotus' cast feud rumours

Washington [US], May 4 : 'The White Lotus' star Jason Isaacs has playfully addressed fan speculation about off-screen drama among the cast.

In an Instagram post, Isaacs shared a selfie with co-star Walton Goggins, captioning it, "Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths - see any beef?!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJK8XosSGSg/?img_index=1

The selfie with Goggins shows the two actors sharing a tender moment, with Isaacs planting a kiss on Goggins's temple.

Goggins reposted the photo, captioning it "Got to hug Timothy Ratliff yesterday."

Meanwhile, Isaacs's post comes after months of speculation about tension among the cast, which some attributed to his previous comments about the gruelling filming process.

In February, Isaacs likened the experience to "theatre camp" and "open air prison," mentioning tensions and difficulties during the shoot, as per Deadline.

Isaacs has since downplayed the rumours, and said, "Nobody has the slightest clue what they're talking about" and "it's none of your business," as quoted by Deadline.

He clarified that his previous comments were about crew members, not the cast.

