Jason Isaacs talks about most 'nerve-racking' part for him on ‘Harry Potter’

Los Angeles, May 3 Actor Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy, has revealed the most “nerve-racking” part of working on the Harry Potter movies.

Isaacs participated in a Broadway talkback after the evening’s performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Issacs was joined by three stage actors from the show: Aaron Bartz, who played Draco Malfoy, Erik Christopher Peterson, who essayed Scorpius and Matthew James Thomas, who played the titular role of Harry.

Asked about the scariest part of joining the Harry Potter universe, the 61-year-old star said: “The most nerve-racking is that all of the actors in the films were my heroes. They’re people I queued up in the rain to watch on stage, mostly.”

The actor first joined the franchise for the 2002 installment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. In the film, he plays Lucius Malfoy, the father of Potter’s adversary Draco Malfoy played by Tom Felton.

Isaacs reprised his role for five subsequent movies. His first foray into the magical universe was met with marvelous talent from his co-stars.

“My very first day proper day was with the late great Richard Harris, who played Dumbledore in the first two films,” Isaacs shared. But it wasn’t the first time meeting the acting legend.

“I went to drama school with his son, Jared Harris, and the days when Richard Harris came to watch us at drama school were days you wore four pairs of underpants.”

The actor was in awe while he was on set.

“To be standing opposite (Harris) was incredible,” he said.

As the story progressed, and more films were shot, Isaacs got to work alongside more of the industry’s best.

“Cut to many years later ... when we shot the courtyard scene with everybody, the big battle at the end, I looked around and there were just Oscar winners everywhere,” the Golden Globe nominee said. “The thrill never wore off.”

Oscar winners who have appeared in Harry Potter films include Emma Thompson, Gary Oldman, Jim Broadbent, Julie Christie, Kenneth Branagh and the late Maggie Smith.

Isaacs added: “Every day when you go to work on a film set, you get a piece of paper, it's called a call sheet. It's got everybody's name on it and what scenes they're doing that day. And I still, by the end of it, couldn't believe that my name was on the list with all of those actors because they're still my acting heroes.”

Although the Harry Potter films are long done for Isaacs, he stays connected to his fictional son, Felton.

