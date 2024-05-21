Jason Momoa confirms dating actress Adria Arjona, takes to Instagram to make it official

Los Angeles, May 21 Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who was previously married to Lisa Bonet, has confirmed that he is dating actress Adria Arjona.

The 44-year-old star took to Instagram, where he shared photos from a trip to Japan. Some pictures feature actress Arjona. In the photos, the 'Aquaman' star can be seen cuddling up to the 32-year-old actress in an image from a restaurant.

Arjona also appears by Momoa's side in one photograph that shows their hair blowing in the wind while they smile. She shared it on Instagram Stories with red heart emojis, reports people.com.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor," Momoa wrote in the post, also tagging Arjona's Instagram account.

"ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j," Momoa added.

On May 11, at an event, a fan had asked him whether he was single.

"I'm very much in a relationship," he said at the time, per video of the event shared on X. "You'll find out very soon," Momoa added, after the fan asked if he would share whom he is dating.

Arjona, the daughter of Guatemalan-Mexican singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona, is best known for roles in movies like 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' and the 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'.

Talking about her upcoming work, she will be seen starring alongside Glen Powell in 'Hit Man', and as part of the cast of 'Blink Twice', directed by Zoe Kravitz.

Momoa was married to Bonet from 2017 until they announced their split in January 2022. The former couple share two children: daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf.

