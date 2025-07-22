Jason Momoa shares what he thinks of his son’s debut with ‘Dune: Part Three’

Los Angeles, July 22 Hollywood star Jason Momoa has an opinion on his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa film debut. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star thinks his son is in for a "rude awakening" with his first movie role in ‘Dune: Part Three’.

The 16-year-old actor is set to make his screen debut in director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi blockbuster as Paul Atreides' (Timothee Chalamet) son Leto II, and his famous dad has admitted he's in for quite the surprise when production begins, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking with Extra, Jason, 45, "A rude awakening is what he’s in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own”.

As per ‘Female First UK’,the ‘A Minecraft Movie’ star added he didn’t want to "help" his son with the job as he wants Nakoa-Wolf to be "better" than him.

Jason added, "I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him. You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding shit down with Denis Villeneuve”.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor, who also has daughter Lola, 17, with his wife Lisa Bonet, concluded Nakoa-Wolf was "very confident". He said, "We raised him beautiful. We raised our children. It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves. That is what he is. He’s very confident”.

Nakoa-Wolf will be joined by Silo Star Ida Brooke, who will be playing his twin sister Ghanima in ‘Dune: Part Three’. The young actor will also be starring alongside his father, who is set to reprise his role as a resurrected Duncan Idaho, known as a ghola. ‘Dune: Part Three’ will see the return of Zendaya's Chani, Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem’s Stilgar, and Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck.

Robert Pattinson is also said to be in the running for the antagonist role of Scytale, a Face Dancer and secret agent of the Bene Tleilax who plays a central role in ‘Dune: Messiah’ as part of a conspiracy to overthrow Paul Atreides.

