Jason Momoa shoots motorcycle stunt on 'Fast And Furious 10' set

Los Angeles, May 7 Hollywood star Jason Momoa's unofficial first look in 'Fast and Furious 10' has now surfaced online. Leaked on-set photos have captured the 42-year-old actor filming a wild motorcycle stunt in Rome.

In the images, the 'Game of Thrones' alum flaunted his serious arm muscles in a black tight vest paired with black leather trousers and sturdy black boots. He accessorised his look with gold chains and some rings, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Hawaiian-born star got a massage on his shoulders from an assistant when waiting to film his scene. He sat cross-legged on the stairs while his long locks were swept up in loose bun.

Momoa then put on a snakeskin jacket and black shades as he was ready to film his scene. A man, probably his double wearing the same outfit as his, was seen on the set that day, but the 'Aquaman' star was seen filming his own action scene.

In the scene, Momoa's character rides a motorcycle up stairs while another person in a brown jacket, seemingly a woman, is trailing behind him.

After reaching the top of the stairs, he stops his motorbike and takes off his jacket as he walks down the stairs.

Momoa is confirmed to play a villain in the upcoming movie. It's said that the actor's character could work alongside Charlize Theron's Cipher, who escaped at the end of 'F9'.

