Jason Shah to Tamil debut with movie '1947'

Mumbai, May 11 Actor Jason Shah, popularly known for featuring in shows like 'Chandrashekhar', 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and 'Barrister Babu', is excited about making his Kollywood debut with upcoming movie '1947'

He says: "I have always wanted to work in the south as they are extremely creative. And finally my manifestations are coming true with the movie '1947'. I'm not learning Tamil for the project. I have travelled many times to Kodaikanal and I'm quite familiar with the accent used. Dialogues are sent by voice to me months prior before the shoot and I am able to study and learn the required dialogues."

Talking about his role in the film, Jason reveals: "I will be seen as an antagonist. I will be playing the role of a son of a British officer in the movie. It is a very promising role."

Jason has earlier acted in Bollywood movie 'Fitoor' and he later participated in reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

