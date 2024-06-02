Jason Sudeikis teases Travis Kelce about marrying Taylor Swift

Washington [US], June 2 : In a hilarious turn of events at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Jason Sudeikis took a comedic jab at Travis Kelce, teasing him about marriage to pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The event, attended by notable personalities including Robert Smigel and George Wendt, witnessed an uproarious skit that left the audience puzzled , reported TMZ.

Sporting a disguise with a fake moustache and sunglasses, Sudeikis orchestrated the playful interrogation, ensuring his identity remained incognito.

Seated alongside Kelce and the other guests, the skit took a turn when the topic shifted to Swift and her potential contributions to a new stadium.

With a mischievous grin, Sudeikis quipped, "Hey ... when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?," as per TMZ.

The question hung in the air, laden with comedic anticipation, as the audience braced for Kelce's response.

However, Kelce, maintaining his composure, simply stroked his beard, leaving the room in suspense.

Undeterred, Sudeikis continued, suggesting that Swift no longer needed to work, subtly nudging Kelce towards the notion of marriage.

The playful banter, undoubtedly prearranged, carried Swift's tacit approval, or so the audience assumed, as Kelce navigated the lighthearted interrogation with finesse.

Kelce and Swift began their relationship in the summer of 2023, publicly confirming their romance by attending a Kansas City Chiefs game together that September.

Swift remained a dedicated supporter of Kelce, attending games and even sharing a celebratory Super Bowl kiss with him in February.

Kelce reciprocated by making several appearances during Swift's Eras Tour, showing his support for her career.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor