Jaswant Gill’s daughter Poonam praises Akshay Kumar's ‘Jalsa 2.0’ from ‘Mission Raniganj’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ is based on the true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

Jaswan’s daughter Poonam Gill praised the song ‘Jalsa 2.0’ from the movie.

Poonam added a sweet note to her joy for the song, saying, "Jalsa 2.0," adding, "What a bomb song. Papa and Mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college. Akshay has captured the same energy and sweetness in his chemistry with Parineeti as I have seen between my mummy and papa"

She added, "He (Jaswant Gill) loved dancing, and so did my mum. It's the Punjabi DNA. A man with many talents."

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra on Saturday unveiled the first track ‘Jalsa 2.0’ on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the full song video and captioned it, ‘It’s time to celebrate! #GetReadyToJalsa. The Jalsa 2.0 video is out now. Link in bio. #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

Sung and lyrics penned by Satinder Sartaaj. Akshay and Parineeti dressed in Punjabi attire. The duo can be seen performing Bhangra on catchy desi beats.

Mission Raniganj’ helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for the crime thriller 'Rustom'. Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 6. The film will coincide with Bhumi Pednekar’s next ‘Thank you for Coming’.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

He will also be seen in 'Singham Again'.

