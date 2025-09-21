Jatadhara Actor Sudheer Babu Showcases His Artistic Tribute in the Painting of Lord Shiva

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha are set to take to the big screen with the highly anticipated epic spectacle Jatadhara. Backed by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film has been the talk of the town ever since its striking teaser and poster dropped, sending fans into a frenzy. Adding to the buzz, lead star Sudheer Babu stunned everyone by unveiling his hidden talent—painting a mesmerizing portrait of Lord Shiva. The actor revealed the artwork along with the film’s grand release date: November 7, 2025. The gesture has further amplified the anticipation around this divine yet massive cinematic experience.

The soul of Jatadhara lies in its divine inspiration from Lord Shiva, the eternal destroyer and creator, the cosmic force of transformation. To symbolize this, lead star Sudheer Babu personally created a powerful painting of Mahadev. Rendered in shades of deep blue, the artwork captures the meditative calm of Lord Shiva, with the sacred third eye radiating his inner strength and cosmic energy.

This painting is not just a piece of art; it is a reflection of the spirit of Jatadhara. Much like Shiva, who embodies destruction and rebirth, the film promises to be an epic tale of power, devotion, and transcendence. By unveiling this painting, Sudheer Babu has given audiences a glimpse into the heart of the story, where divine mythology meets cinematic grandeur.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film’s powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co. Jatadhara is set to release on 7th November in Hindi and Telugu!

