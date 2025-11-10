Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 3: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Earns Rs 3.29 Cr in First Weekend

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 3: Jatadhara, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, continued its steady run at the box office through the first weekend. The supernatural thriller has earned Rs 3.29 crore in its opening three days. According to the Sacnilk, Jatadhara collected Rs 1.07 crore on Friday, Rs 1.07 crore on Saturday, and showed an upward trend on Sunday with an estimated Rs 1.15 crore. Despite facing tough competition from Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq, the movie has managed to hold its ground.

Jatadhara Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 1.07 crore [Telugu Rs 0.85 crore, Hindi Rs 0.22 crore]

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.07 crore [Telugu Rs 0.77 crore, Hindi Rs 0.30 crore]

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 1.15 crore [Telugu Rs 0.75 crore, Hindi Rs 0.40 crore]

Total (3 Days): Rs 3.29 crore [Telugu Rs 2.37 crore, Hindi Rs 0.92 crore]

Jatadhara opened to positive word of mouth from both Telugu and Hindi audiences. The movie had an overall Telugu occupancy of 15.86 percent on Sunday, November 9. Morning shows recorded 12.03 percent, afternoon shows 17.17 percent, evening shows 17.73 percent, and night shows 16.50 percent. The Hindi version had an overall 9.20 percent occupancy. Morning shows saw 5.20 percent, followed by 9.52 percent in the afternoon, 10.30 percent in the evening, and 11.76 percent during night shows.

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. The cast includes Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The film is a mystical thriller centered on Shiva, played by Sudheer Babu, a ghost hunter who does not believe in the existence of ghosts. The story takes a twist when Shiva begins to experience strange visions linked to his past and encounters a vengeful spirit named Dhanapisachini, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha.

