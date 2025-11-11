Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 4: How Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Performed on Its 1st Monday; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 4: Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 4: The mythological horror thriller Jatadhara saw a decline in collections on Monday, the fourth day since its release. The film, starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, earned Rs 55 lakh on November 10, 2025, taking its total collection to Rs 3.94 crore, according to the Sacnilk. The film opened to decent numbers over the weekend. It collected Rs 1.07 crore on Friday, Rs 1.07 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.25 crore on Sunday.

Jatadhara recorded a 13.14 per cent overall occupancy in Telugu shows on Monday. Morning shows had 13.62 per cent, afternoon shows 14.34 per cent, evening 11.27 per cent, and night shows 13.34 per cent. The Hindi version saw 6.70 per cent occupancy. Morning shows were at 8.10 per cent, afternoon 5.66 per cent, evening 5.97 per cent, and night 7.07 per cent.

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. The cast includes Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The film is a mystical thriller centered on Shiva, played by Sudheer Babu, a ghost hunter who does not believe in the existence of ghosts. The story takes a twist when Shiva begins to experience strange visions linked to his past and encounters a vengeful spirit named Dhanapisachini, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha.

Jatadhara Trailer