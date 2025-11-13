Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 6: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Earns THIS Much on Wednesday

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 6: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s mythological thriller Jatadhara continues to face a difficult run at the box office. Early estimates by trade analyst Sacnilk suggest that the film earned around Rs 60 lakh on Wednesday, its sixth day in theatres. The total domestic collection now stands at nearly Rs 5.14 crore.

The film opened with Rs 1.07 crore on its first day and earned the same amount on the second day. It saw a slight rise on Sunday with Rs 1.25 crore but witnessed a dip in the following days, collecting Rs 55 lakh on Monday, Rs 60 lakh on Tuesday, and Rs 60 lakh again on Wednesday.

Jatadhara faced a box office clash with Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, which has been performing better and maintaining steady earnings since release.

On Wednesday, Jatadhara recorded an overall 11.84 per cent occupancy in Telugu markets. The morning shows saw the lowest turnout at 11.16 per cent, rising slightly to 13.09 per cent in the afternoon before settling at 11.95 per cent during night shows.

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. The cast includes Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The film is a mystical thriller centered on Shiva, played by Sudheer Babu, a ghost hunter who does not believe in the existence of ghosts. The story takes a twist when Shiva begins to experience strange visions linked to his past and encounters a vengeful spirit named Dhanapisachini, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha.

Jatadhara Trailer