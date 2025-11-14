Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 7: How Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Performed in Its First Week; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 7: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s mythological thriller Jatadhara completed its first week in theatres on a stable note. The film earned an estimated Rs 51 lakh on Thursday, taking its seven-day India net total to Rs 5.65 crore, as per early estimates from Sacnilk. The Telugu version contributed Rs 0.36 crore on Day 7, while the Hindi version added Rs 0.15 crore.

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 11.24 percent on Thursday. Afternoon shows saw the highest turnout with 12.65 percent, followed by morning shows with 11.44 percent. Evening and night shows marked 10.78 percent and 10.07 percent.

The film started with Rs 1.07 crore on the first day and made the same amount on the second day. On Sunday it rose slightly to Rs 1.25 crore. During the weekdays it earned Rs 55 lakh on Monday, Rs 60 lakh on Tuesday and Rs 60 lakh on Wednesday.

Day-wise Collection of Jatadhara (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1 (1st Friday) – Rs 1.07 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) – Rs 1.07 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) – Rs 1.25 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) – Rs 0.55 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) – Rs 0.6 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) – Rs 0.6 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) – Rs 0.51 Cr

Week 1 Collection – Rs 5.65 Cr

Total – Rs 5.65 Cr

Reports suggest that the film has been made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. The cast includes Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishnan, Ravi Prakash, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The film is a mystical thriller centered on Shiva, played by Sudheer Babu, a ghost hunter who does not believe in the existence of ghosts. The story takes a twist when Shiva begins to experience strange visions linked to his past and encounters a vengeful spirit named Dhanapisachini, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha.

