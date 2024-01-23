Jatin Bhatia: Mythological shows gives opportunity to learn new things

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actor Jatin Bhatia, who has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show ‘Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal' shared that mythological shows present a special challenge, providing an opportunity to learn many new things.

Jatin will be portraying the significant role of Nand Baba, who is the father of Lord Krishna.

Shedding light on his role, Jatin, known for his work in ‘Agni Vayu’ said: “I chose to represent the character of Nand in the show ‘Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal’ because it is a very crucial role, closely associated with Lord Krishna, and playing it gives me a great sense of joy.”

“Additionally, mythological or socio-mytho shows present a special challenge, providing an opportunity to learn many new things,” he shared.

Speaking about the significance of the show, Bhatia said: “I feel that this show is magnificent for our new generation and, in fact, for audiences of all age groups as it imparts knowledge about Lord Krishna and the great Indian mythology.”

“I believe that my portrayal of the character of Nand Baba will also receive a lot of love from the audience because it allows them to experience how Nand Baba expressed fatherly love to Lord Shree Krishna and faced various challenges,” he added.

The show revolves around the unique bond between Tulsi (Akshita Mudgal) and the playful deity, Laddu Gopal (Het Makwana), capturing the divine connection between a devoted follower and her cherished deity.

As Tulsi encounters various challenges, Laddu Gopal emerges as her guiding light, providing solace in every twist of fate.

It airs on Shemaroo TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor