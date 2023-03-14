Jatin Goswami shares what made him say yes to 'Gulmohar'

Mumbai, March 14 Actor Jatin Goswami, who is known for his work in 'The Great Indian Murder', 'Delhi Crime 2', and others, talked about his role in the movie 'Gulmohar' and what made him say 'yes' to the project.

He also shared his working experience with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Sharing about what prompted him to take up the role, he said: "It was easy to say yes because the script is so good. With too much focus on crime and violence these days, reading the script of 'Gulmohar' is like a breath of fresh air for me. Most of the characters I've played have been a bit negative and so this was a very different character to play from what I've done before; it was very enjoyable playing this role. It's always interesting to portray different characters because then it becomes more fun as you're playing something new every time otherwise it gets boring."

Giving insights about the role he shared: "My character is in love and is incapable of expressing himself. Also, he comes from a low social status and is uneducated. As a result of these shortcomings, he has low self-belief."

Describing his joy sharing the screen with Sharmila Tagore, he added: "Sharmila ma'am is a thorough professional and warm. She was very appreciative of my work and was protective. She used to tell stories about her time and how things have changed now, just being around her felt great; she brings so much class through her presence and aura."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor