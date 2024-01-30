Jatin Singh Jamwal: Digital platform offers different canvas for storytelling

Mumbai, Jan 30 Known for his work in ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, and ‘Chashni’, actor Jatin Singh Jamwal is gearing up for his digital debut with the web series ‘Jackpot’, calling it a fresh challenge.

After a hiatus of three years, Jatin made his comeback last year with ‘Chashni’. He is now set to embark on a new and exciting journey in the world of OTT.

Talking about the same, Jatin stated: "The digital platform offers a different canvas for storytelling, and 'Jackpot' is a project I am genuinely thrilled about. It's a fresh challenge, and I believe the audience will connect with the unique narrative of the series."

'Jackpot' is poised to showcase a side of the actor that audiences have not seen before, adding a layer of intrigue to the upcoming web series.

It is slated to release this year.

Meanwhile, Jatin is also known for his work in ‘Chandra Nandini’.

