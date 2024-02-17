Javed Akhtar advice youth to ‘forge your own path’

Mumbai, Feb 17 Screen writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar shared his advice for the budding talents, encouraging them to forge their own path.

As seen in the latest promo, making this season even more exciting will be the presence of legends like Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, Javed Akhtar, and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

“India is brimming with immense talent when it comes to singing and every little kid on the show that I have seen, for me, is like a superstar singer. The kids should forge their own path,” the guest mentor Javed Akhtar said.

He said that the kids have immense potential to achieve greatness, and they don't need to follow in anybody’s footsteps.

“I believe that output will only be there if there is intake. In music, one needs to keep learning and rehearsing. Learning should always continue; that should never stop as one should keep enhancing their talent,” he said.

He said that when anyone admires renowned singers, it's easy to overlook the hard work they’ve put in.

“I've witnessed them during their prime, tirelessly practicing and learning from their mentors every day. They never considered themselves masters, always remaining humble learners,” he said.

He asked the participants to dedicate themselves by honing their craft, understanding the musical style, and delving into singing.

“Keep learning and growing. It is essential for your musical journey,” he said.

Promising a vibrant wave of talents across a diverse spectrum of musical genres, Superstar Singer Season 3 will be captained by five music icons -- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble -- who will foster and share their learning with some of India’s brightest young stars.

‘Superstar Singer Season 3’ will soon air on Sony.

