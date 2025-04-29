Javed Akhtar calls for "definitive steps" against terror attack in Pahalgam

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar condemned the terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam and urged the government to take "solid, definitive steps" to address the situation.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the 'IP and Music: Feel the Beat' seminar, Akhtar strongly criticised the alleged involvement of Pakistan in the recent terror attack.

He said the recurring tensions between India and Pakistan are inevitable due to the series of terror attacks over the years.

"Tension is there, how can it not be there? If such things keep happening, and after a few days, you see what happens every year or two years, if there is no tension, then what will happen? How can it not be there?" said Javed Akhtar.

He questioned the possible existence of terrorist organisations in Pakistan and alleged that the attackers might have fled to the neighbouring country, which shares a border with India.

"Lakhs of times they have said that they have no establishment, that we have no connection. So is it believable that such people can come here, and can do this in this way, and then where did they go? Did they run away and leave for Germany? We don't get our border from Germany. We don't know where they went," he added.

Akhtar also expressed disbelief over what the terrorists hoped to achieve by targeting innocent civilians.

"So to say that we have no connection is not convincing. What are they doing? What will you gain from it? What will they get? I don't understand. You are an innocent tourist, and you are shooting them, point-blank. What will you gain from it? I don't understand," said the lyricist.

He called on the government to take firm and lasting action rather than letting the issue fade over time.

"And why do you do it? And how long does it last? After a few days, people forget. But I hope that this time, the government takes some solid, definitive steps, that it should be told to the establishment of Pakistan, that this will not do," he concluded.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. Following the Pahalgam incident, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor