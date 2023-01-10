Javed Akhtar opens up on Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' row

Amid reports that the CBFC has asked the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" to make changes to the shots used in its song ‘Besharam Rang’, lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on Monday said filmmakers need to have "trust" in the film certification body that has the authority to decide what will and what will not make the final cut. His comments come before the trailer launch of "Pathaan", a high-octane spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.

Referring to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as a "department" under the central government", the 77-year-old industry veteran said, "It is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. We have an agency. There are people from the government and a cross-section of the society watch the film and decide what will be passed and what will not be passed. I think we should have trust in that certification, the cuts that they suggest and what they pass."

Javed Akhtar was speaking at the launch of Jadunama on Monday. It is a coffee table book which is a compilation of extracts from his public speeches, interviews and quotes. His comments came a day before Pathaan trailer release on Tuesday. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to release in theatres on January 25. The censor board recently gave the film a U/A certification after suggesting a few cuts in the song Besharam Rang and asked to remove references like RAW and PM.