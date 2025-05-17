Javed Akhtar says he'd rather "choose hell over Pakistan"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : Lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's book Narkatla Swarg (Heaven in the Swamp) in Mumbai on Saturday.

The event was attended by several political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

While addressing the audience, Akhtar shared how, over the years, he has faced backlash from people due to his outspoken nature.

"People from both sides abuse me. It's not one-sided. I would be very ungrateful if I don't admit that there are people who also appreciate me. Many support me, praise me, and encourage me," Akhtar said.

"But this is also true: the extremists from this side also abuse me, and the extremists from that side also abuse. This is the reality. If even one of them stops abusing, I will get worried about what mistake I am making," he added.

"One says I am a 'kaafir' and will go to hell. The other says I am a jihadi and should go to Pakistan."

"Toh agar mere paas sirf choice Pakistan aur jahannum yani nark ki hain toh main nark hi jaana pasand karunga..." he added.

Meanwhile, Narkatla Swarg, the book launched at the event, is written by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and revolves around his political experiences. The event was attended by top leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor