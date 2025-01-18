Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday: Bachchans, Aamir Khan & others attend the star-studded affair

Mumbai, Jan 18 One of the most celebrated screenwriters, and lyricists in Bollywood, Javed Akhtar touched the 80-year milestone on 17th January 2025. Giving a sneak peek into the star-studded birthday bash, yesteryear diva Urmila Matondkar dropped a beautiful post on her official IG.

The 'Pinjar' actress was seen posing with Javed Akhtar in one of the pictures. In other pictures, she is all smile, as she faces the camera with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Urmila Matondkar also posted a video where several members from the fraternity including Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and others are singing "Happy birthday" for the legend.

Dropping the post on her Instagram handle, Urmila Matondkar wrote, "An absolute epic day that it was..with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love,laughter,affection,admiration and great camaraderie...Because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all us..”Jaadu” in real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades.. #oneandonly @jaduakhtar Thank you dearest @azmishabana18 for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life."

During a recent interaction, Javed Akhtar was asked about the best gift he has received in his lifetime. Replying to this, he revealed that his children, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar doing well in life is the best he could have asked for. He was quoted saying, “I think the best one, and the one I am thankful about, is my children. They have done well in their lives. It becomes an emotionally and socially aesthetic situation, if both your children go on to achieve so much. That’s the best gift I could have gotten."

Javed Akhtar spent his special day in the presence of his family and close friends in his Khandala farmhouse.

Even after spending so many decades in the industry, he continues to remain one of the most celebrated screenwriters and lyricists.

