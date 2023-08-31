Jawan advance bookings open in Mumbai, first show to begin at 6am

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which releases on 7 September, has started advance bookings in Mumbai. BookMyShow has opened the gates for advanced bookings for the Atlee film’s Hindi release in some Mumbai-based theatres. The theatres booked for earlybird reservations are PVR: Infinity, Malad, PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel and PVR Luxe: Lower Parel. While the shows are available in both 2D and IMAX 2D, the latter is available only in PVR ICON Lower Parel.

Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller Jawan has become the first Hindi movie to get 6 am shows at the famous Gaeity Galaxy theatre in Mumbai's Bandra area. Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan club, the superstar’s biggest fan club , said that Gaiety Galaxy will organise 6 am shows for Jawan on its release date, i.e., September 7. The development comes months after the fan club organised 9 am shows for Pathaan. “We created HISTORY as Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic Gaiety Galaxy! DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!,” Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan club wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Not only Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy, Metro INOX Cinemas in Marines Lines has also announced 6:30 am shows for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film. Tickets for the film have been priced between Rs 200 and Rs 1,690. PVR Director’s Cut in Delhi’s Ambience Mall has priced the tickets between Rs 1,100 and Rs 2,400. Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on Vikram, a commando who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, and Girija Oak in pivotal roles. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances. Jawan will hit theatres worldwide on September 7, weeks ahead of Prabhas- and Shruti Haasan-starrer Salaar. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages in IMAX, 4DX and other premium formats.