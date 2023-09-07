‘Jawan’: Director Atlee visits theatre to see audience's reaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller film ‘Jawan’ has finally hit the theatres today.

The film has been getting a massive response from all the fans as well as the critics.

On Thursday, Director Atlee himself visited a theatre to see the fans’ reactions to ‘Jawan’.

The director was papped outside the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the director visiting the theatre went viral on social media.

He was seen wearing a red sweatshirt paired with black trousers and was seen greeting the shutterbugs with joined hands.

The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance role.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

‘Jawan’ marks SRK and Atlee’s first collaboration.

Previously Atlee has helmed films like 'Raja Rani', 'Their', 'Mersal', 'Bigil'.

For ‘Jawan’ promotions, SRK travelled to several places. He attended grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa.

