‘Jawan’: Fans go crazy over Deepika Padukone’s cameo in the film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Moviegoers can’t keep calm as Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ has finally released. They were left awestruck not only by King Khan’s different avatars in the movie but they also could not get enough of Deepika Padukone’s cameo.

The Internet has gone crazy over Deepika's cameo, and is immensely lauding her superlative screen presence and the evergreen sizzling chemistry between Deepika-SRK.

While Shah Rukh and his seven avatars are the centre of attention for sure, fans also can’t help but laud Deepika’s character who appears in an extended cameo.

Check out how fans reactions:

One of the users wrote, “The unreleased song of Jawan and their chemistry. The 20 mins of #DeepikaPadukone in #Jawan is my favourite part and there is no doubt she nailed it.”

https://twitter.com/Chole_Chawal/status/1699682249510441384?s=20

Another commented, “She just has a cameo in Jawan but the screen presence and aura she exudes is unmatched. I don't know how Deepika does it! Phenomenal acting that leaves an impact What a superstar! Can't wait for Fighter.”

https://twitter.com/wtf_mrx/status/1699703213132227056

“SRK's most entertaining commercial movie. Deepika Padukone was incredible, her screen presence is unmatched. Just wished her cameo was longer,” another user wrote.

https://twitter.com/abelx0/status/1699666957434241510?

Another comment read, "#DeepikaPadukone Queen n Angel at d Same Time."

https://twitter.com/Film_Director_/status/1699703002217566354

Members of the film industry and fans who watched the early shows of 'Jawan' have flooded social media with their praises for SRK.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh described 'Jawan' as a "mega blockbuster."

"OneWordReview...#Jawan: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK’s filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is (fire)… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both. #JawanReview."

Adarsh said that 'Jawan' is loaded with "aces… Razor-sharp screenplay, attention-grabbing episodes, splendid action pieces, larger-than-life frames, peppy soundtrack."

"...Also the pace and energy never dips… However, it’s the clash of the gladiators - #SRK and #VijaySethupathi - that’s the driving force of #Jawan. Jawan is bolstered by towering performances from the proficient cast… Right from #VijaySethupathi to #Nayanthara, #DeepikaPadukone and #SanjayDutt, each actor shines in this well-constructed script. Having said that, #Jawan rightfully belongs to #SRK. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to foretell that 2023 belongs to #SRK… Now let’s hear the ROAR at the #BO," he added.

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor