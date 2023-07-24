‘Jawan’ new poster: SRK introduces Vijay Sethupathi as “dealer of death”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan are building more excitement and anticipation around the release of the film by dropping new posters.

SRK took to Instagram and treated fans with Vijay Sethupathi’s poster along with a caption, “There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out!#VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In the poster, Vijay can be seen in his intense avatar by carrying cool shades and a beard look.

As soon as the poster was launched, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Excitement level is 100.”

One of the users wrote, “ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER LOADING.”

On Sunday, the makers raised audiences' excitement a notch higher by dropping an intriguing poster featuring Vijay.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with a close-up of Vijay’s intense eyes.

The Twitter handle captioned, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan."

It seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement and anticipation of the audiences around the film's release by teasing updates on it.

Recently, Shah Rukh shared bald look poster, where he can be seen flaunting his swag by holding guns in his hands.

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta!#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara is also a part of the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

The film will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far.

Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

