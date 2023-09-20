Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses ₹500 crore in India

Shah Rukh Khan's recent film 'Jawan' continues its dominance at the domestic box office. It gained momentum in its second weekend, after ruling the box office in its first week. The movie has now crossed the 500 crore club. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone (special appearance) among others. Jawan, on Tuesday, also became the “fourth highest grossing Hindi film in India” after Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, and Pathaan, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. It crossed the lifetime business Jawan team celebrated the success of their film at a press meet.

It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone among others.'Jawan', a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.