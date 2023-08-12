‘Jawan’: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara to unveil second track ‘Chaleya’ on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : After the first track ‘Zinda Banda’, the makers of the action thriller film ‘Jawan’ are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya'.

The romantic track sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao is expected to feature Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara and is choreographed by Farah Khan.

The craze of ‘Jawan’ is continuously surging with every other asset, be it the action-packed prevue to character posters.

Next on the cards, as per a source close to the film, “the makers are all set to arrive with a romantic song, 'Chaleya,' most likely on coming Monday, it’s beautifully performed by Arijit and Shilpa Rao and is expected to be a quintessential SRK romance song”

The first song Zinda Banda was released across three languages, ‘Chaleya’ is also expected to go the same Route and will have a Tamil and Telugu version as well, as per the film’s team statement.

Recently, during #AskSRK he also revealed his favourite song from the film and wrote, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.”

Not only that, when one of the users asked the SRK, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi”, he gave a savage reply.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain who.”

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.

Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

